Trial and Terror

The U.S. government has prosecuted 796 people for terrorism since the 9/11 attacks. Most of them never even got close to committing an act of violence.

Data last updated on April 20, 2017

The U.S. government segregates terrorism cases into two categories — domestic and international. This database contains cases classified as international terrorism, though many of the people charged never left the United States or communicated with anyone outside the country.

Since the 9/11 attacks, most of the 796 terrorism defendants prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice have been charged with material support for terrorism, criminal conspiracy, immigration violations, or making false statements — vague, nonviolent offenses that give prosecutors wide latitude for scoring quick convictions or plea bargains. 523 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges, while the courts found 175 guilty at trial. Just 2 have been acquitted and 3 have seen their charges dropped or dismissed, giving the Justice Department a near-perfect record of conviction in terrorism cases.

Today, 345 people charged with terrorism-related offenses are in custody in the United States, including 58 defendants who are awaiting trial and remain innocent until proven guilty.

Very few terrorism defendants had the means or opportunity to commit an act of violence. The majority had no direct connection to terrorist organizations. Many were caught up in FBI stings, in which an informant or undercover agent posed as a member of a terrorist organization. The U.S. government nevertheless defines such cases as international terrorism.

415 terrorism defendants have been released from custody, often with no provision for supervision or ongoing surveillance, suggesting that the government does not regard them as imminent threats to the homeland.

A large proportion of the defendants who did have direct connections to terrorist groups were recruited as informants or cooperating witnesses and served little or no time in prison. At present, there have been 32 such cooperators. By contrast, many of the 296 defendants caught up in FBI stings have received decades in prison because they had no information or testimony to trade. They simply didn’t know any terrorists.

Charges

Since 9/11, 50 percent of terrorism defendants prosecuted by the Justice Department have been charged with material support.

Most common charges in all cases

  • 399
    Material support
  • 194
    Criminal conspiracy
  • 172
    Immigration violations
  • 132
    Making false statements
  • 120
    Firearms violations
  • 83
    Financial violations
  • 76
    Money laundering
  • 74
    Conspiracy to murder, kidnap, or maim overseas
  • 72
    Use, threats, or attempts to use weapons of mass destruction
  • 46
    Murder, attempted murder, or related offenses
  • 42
    Importation, manufacture, distribution, or storage of explosive material
  • 38
    Funding terrorists
  • 38
    Drug violations
  • 36
    Racketeering
  • 33
    Obstruction of justice
  • 30
    Sale or receipt of stolen or counterfeit goods
  • 21
    Seditious conspiracy
  • 16
    Tax violations
  • 13
    Trafficking in contraband cigarettes
  • 11
    Hostage taking
  • 11
    Air safety violations
  • 9
    Bankruptcy fraud
  • 8
    Receiving terrorist training
  • 8
    Plotting violence against a friendly nation
  • 7
    Terrorist attacks against mass transportation systems
Terrorist Affiliation

Starting in 2014, there was a dramatic rise in ISIS-related terrorism prosecutions.

Purported affiliation in all cases

Undercover Investigations

37 percent of terrorism defendants were caught up in FBI stings.

Use of stings

Place of Prosecution

25 percent of defendants charged with terrorism-related offenses have been prosecuted in New York.

All prosecutions by state

Individual Profiles

About this database

This database of terrorism prosecutions and sentencing information was created using public records including three lists of prosecutions from the U.S. Department of Justice (from 2010, 2014, and 2015), court files available through the federal judiciary’s case management system, DOJ press releases, and inmate data from the Bureau of Prisons. For each defendant in the database, U.S. criminal code data related to charges has been categorized according to this legend.

Trevor Aaronson created the first iteration of this database as part of a project funded by the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley. Mother Jones magazine published that data in 2011, along with accompanying articles, in a package that is still available online.

Beginning in 2016, Aaronson and Margot Williams collaborated to update and expand the database, with a new emphasis to include Bureau of Prisons data because so many post-9/11 terrorism defendants had been released. The cases include any prosecutions after September 11, 2001, that the U.S. government labeled as international terrorism-related. The Intercept first published this database on April 20, 2017, and it was last updated on April 20, 2017.

This database, which can be downloaded as a CSV file, is licensed under Creative Commons for noncommercial uses with appropriate attribution. If you publish this database, in part or whole, you must credit Trevor Aaronson and Margot Williams.

Credits

Database compiled by Trevor Aaronson and Margot Williams
Data Visualization: Moiz Syed
Developers: Akil Harris, Westley Hennigh-Palermo
Editors: Sharon Weinberger, Andrea Jones, Roger Hodge, Eseosa Olumhense
Additional Research: Alleen Brown, Malak Habbak, John Thomason
Art Direction: Philipp Hubert, Soohee Cho
Product Manager: LJ Ruell
Research Director: Lynn Dombek
Editor-in-Chief: Betsy Reed
