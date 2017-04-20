Trial and Terror The U.S. government has prosecuted 796 people for terrorism since the 9/11 attacks. Most of them never even got close to committing an act of violence. Data last updated on April 20, 2017

The U.S. government segregates terrorism cases into two categories — domestic and international. This database contains cases classified as international terrorism, though many of the people charged never left the United States or communicated with anyone outside the country.



Since the 9/11 attacks, most of the 796 terrorism defendants prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice have been charged with material support for terrorism, criminal conspiracy, immigration violations, or making false statements — vague, nonviolent offenses that give prosecutors wide latitude for scoring quick convictions or plea bargains. 523 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges, while the courts found 175 guilty at trial. Just 2 have been acquitted and 3 have seen their charges dropped or dismissed, giving the Justice Department a near-perfect record of conviction in terrorism cases.



Today, 345 people charged with terrorism-related offenses are in custody in the United States, including 58 defendants who are awaiting trial and remain innocent until proven guilty.



Very few terrorism defendants had the means or opportunity to commit an act of violence. The majority had no direct connection to terrorist organizations. Many were caught up in FBI stings , in which an informant or undercover agent posed as a member of a terrorist organization. The U.S. government nevertheless defines such cases as international terrorism.



415 terrorism defendants have been released from custody, often with no provision for supervision or ongoing surveillance, suggesting that the government does not regard them as imminent threats to the homeland.



A large proportion of the defendants who did have direct connections to terrorist groups were recruited as informants or cooperating witnesses and served little or no time in prison. At present, there have been 32 such cooperators . By contrast, many of the 296 defendants caught up in FBI stings have received decades in prison because they had no information or testimony to trade. They simply didn’t know any terrorists.

Awaiting Trial 796 total Charges Since 9/11, 50 percent of terrorism defendants prosecuted by the Justice Department have been charged with material support . Most common charges in all cases 399 Material support

194 Criminal conspiracy

172 Immigration violations

132 Making false statements

120 Firearms violations

83 Financial violations

76 Money laundering

74 Conspiracy to murder, kidnap, or maim overseas

72 Use, threats, or attempts to use weapons of mass destruction

46 Murder, attempted murder, or related offenses

42 Importation, manufacture, distribution, or storage of explosive material

38 Funding terrorists

38 Drug violations

36 Racketeering

33 Obstruction of justice

30 Sale or receipt of stolen or counterfeit goods

21 Seditious conspiracy

16 Tax violations

13 Trafficking in contraband cigarettes

11 Hostage taking

11 Air safety violations

9 Bankruptcy fraud

8 Receiving terrorist training

8 Plotting violence against a friendly nation

7 Terrorist attacks against mass transportation systems Terrorist Affiliation Starting in 2014, there was a dramatic rise in ISIS-related terrorism prosecutions. Purported affiliation in all cases Undercover Investigations 37 percent of terrorism defendants were caught up in FBI stings . Use of stings Place of Prosecution 25 percent of defendants charged with terrorism-related offenses have been prosecuted in New York . All prosecutions by state