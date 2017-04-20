Trial and Terror

The U.S. government has prosecuted 796 people for terrorism since the 9/11 attacks. Most of them never even got close to committing an act ofviolence.
The U.S. government segregates terrorism cases into two categories — domestic and international. This database contains cases classified as international terrorism, though many of the people charged never left the United States or communicated with anyone outside the country.
Since the 9/11 attacks, most of the 796 terrorism defendants prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice have been charged with material support for terrorism, criminal conspiracy, immigration violations, or making false statements — vague, nonviolent offenses that give prosecutors wide latitude for scoring quick convictions or plea bargains. 523 defendants have pleaded guilty to charges, while the courts found 175 guilty at trial. Just 2 have been acquitted and 3 have seen their charges dropped or dismissed, giving the Justice Department a near-perfect record of conviction in terrorism cases.
Today, 345 people charged with terrorism-related offenses are in custody in the United States, including 58 defendants who are awaiting trial and remain innocent until proven guilty.
Very few terrorism defendants had the means or opportunity to commit an act of violence. The majority had no direct connection to terrorist organizations. Many were caught up in FBI stings, in which an informant or undercover agent posed as a member of a terrorist organization. The U.S. government nevertheless defines such cases as international terrorism.
415 terrorism defendants have been released from custody, often with no provision for supervision or ongoing surveillance, suggesting that the government does not regard them as imminent threats to the homeland.
A large proportion of the defendants who did have direct connections to terrorist groups were recruited as informants or cooperating witnesses and served little or no time in prison. At present, there have been 32 such cooperators. By contrast, many of the 296 defendants caught up in FBI stings have received decades in prison because they had no information or testimony to trade. They simply didn’t know any terrorists.
All Cases
All Cases
Stings
Cooperators
In custody
Released
Awaiting Trial
796 total
Charges
Since 9/11, 50 percent of terrorism defendants prosecuted by the Justice Department have been charged with material support.
Most common charges in all cases
399
Material support
194
Criminal conspiracy
172
Immigration violations
132
Making false statements
120
Firearms violations
83
Financial violations
76
Money laundering
74
Conspiracy to murder, kidnap, or maim overseas
72
Use, threats, or attempts to use weapons of mass destruction
46
Murder, attempted murder, or related offenses
42
Importation, manufacture, distribution, or storage of explosive material
38
Funding terrorists
38
Drug violations
36
Racketeering
33
Obstruction of justice
30
Sale or receipt of stolen or counterfeit goods
21
Seditious conspiracy
16
Tax violations
13
Trafficking in contraband cigarettes
11
Hostage taking
11
Air safety violations
9
Bankruptcy fraud
8
Receiving terrorist training
8
Plotting violence against a friendly nation
7
Terrorist attacks against mass transportation systems
Terrorist Affiliation
Starting in 2014, there was a dramatic rise in ISIS-related terrorism prosecutions.
Purported affiliation in all cases
Undercover Investigations
37 percent of terrorism defendants were caught up in FBI stings.
Use of stings
Place of Prosecution
25 percent of defendants charged with terrorism-related offenses have been prosecuted in New York.
All prosecutions by state
Individual Profiles
Explore the complete database of terrorism prosecutions and review details about specific cases.
This database of terrorism prosecutions and sentencing information was created using public records including three lists of prosecutions from the U.S. Department of Justice (from 2010, 2014, and 2015), court files available through the federal judiciary’s case management system, DOJ press releases, and inmate data from the Bureau of Prisons. For each defendant in the database, U.S. criminal code data related to charges has been categorized according to this legend.
Trevor Aaronson created the first iteration of this database as part of a project funded by the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California, Berkeley. Mother Jones magazine published that data in 2011, along with accompanying articles, in a package that is still available online.
Beginning in 2016, Aaronson and Margot Williams collaborated to update and expand the database, with a new emphasis to include Bureau of Prisons data because so many post-9/11 terrorism defendants had been released. The cases include any prosecutions after September 11, 2001, that the U.S. government labeled as international terrorism-related. The Intercept first published this database on April 20, 2017, and it was last updated on April 20, 2017.
Database compiled by Trevor Aaronson and Margot Williams Data Visualization: Moiz Syed Developers: Akil Harris, Westley Hennigh-Palermo Editors: Sharon Weinberger, Andrea Jones, Roger Hodge, Eseosa Olumhense Additional Research: Alleen Brown, Malak Habbak, John Thomason Art Direction: Philipp Hubert, Soohee Cho Product Manager: LJ Ruell Research Director: Lynn Dombek Editor-in-Chief: Betsy Reed